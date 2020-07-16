Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,973 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,061,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,809,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $20,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE:ZYME opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Zymeworks Inc has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.