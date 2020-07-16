ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to “Buy” at BOCOM International

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BOCOM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZTO. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

