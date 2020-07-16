Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $77,549,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $12,557,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,580.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 710,746 shares of company stock worth $151,892,022 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $256.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $281.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.18, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

