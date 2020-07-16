Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $617,011,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $288,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 419.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 963,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

