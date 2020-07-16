Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) shares fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.58 and last traded at $87.69, 1,456,875 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,081,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,476. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zendesk by 792.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,829,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 310,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

