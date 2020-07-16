Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Norman Gennaro Sells 1,000 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

