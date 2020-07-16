Zeepin Trading 42.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $499,701.22 and approximately $6,128.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01958008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00088916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00192033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

