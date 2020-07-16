Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to “Hold”

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

