Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 45.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 13,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

