Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Buy

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $149.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a positive e-commerce trend, solid product portfolio and shareholder-friendly moves in the long term. Also, its cost-reduction actions and solid liquidity might help tide over coronavirus-related difficulties. For the second quarter, the company expects an organic sales decline of 15-20% versus a 20-30% fall anticipated earlier. For 2020, it withdrew its previously provided projections, while also halting share buyback and acquisition activities. Forex woes and tariffs are also expected to have adverse impacts of $150 million in 2020. High debts might hurt the company's cost of funds and liquidity. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been lowered for both 2020 and 2021.”

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.24.

SWK stock opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

