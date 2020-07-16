Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to “Hold”

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICD. B. Riley downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 47.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

