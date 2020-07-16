Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Buy

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Great Elm Capital worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

