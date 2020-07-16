Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) to Hold

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group lowered Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of GARS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 132.41%. Analysts forecast that Garrison Capital will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Garrison Capital during the first quarter worth about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Garrison Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 207.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrison Capital (GARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.