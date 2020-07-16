Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to “Buy”

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.18. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

