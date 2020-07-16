Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) to Hold

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $307.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,338.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 67,431.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

