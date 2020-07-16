Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Hold”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Get Codexis alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Codexis stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $676.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Codexis by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Codexis by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Codexis by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.