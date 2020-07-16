Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Hold

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDT. TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

CLDT stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,044.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

