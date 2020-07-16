Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to “Hold”

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of BY stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $447.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,166,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

