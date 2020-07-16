Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to Hold

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of BBIO opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $79,791,749.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $210,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,756.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,584,539 shares of company stock valued at $85,838,705. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

