Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to “Strong-Buy”

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCEI. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

BCEI stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 269,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 249,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,512 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

