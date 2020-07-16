Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to Hold

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

