Zacks Investment Research Lowers Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

BREW stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BREW. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,567,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

