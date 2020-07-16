Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $8,167,109.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,130,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,315,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

