Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Sell

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

ALLK stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.00. Allakos has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $581,669.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,752.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

