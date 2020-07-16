Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Sell

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

TROX opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.46 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tronox by 3,838.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

