Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Hold

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of GLMD opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 149,294 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 312.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 57,128 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.