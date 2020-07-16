Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Sell

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

