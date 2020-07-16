Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Hold

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

BVNRY opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $833.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.53. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.02 million. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, analysts predict that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

