Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

