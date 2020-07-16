Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Hold

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Ares Management stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $13,345,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 700 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,562,488 shares of company stock worth $134,244,860 in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ares Management by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

