Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Hold

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

AGTC opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

