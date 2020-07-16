Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) to Sell

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

