Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Hold

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AU. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of AU stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

