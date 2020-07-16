Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Hold

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.52. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 319,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,495 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

