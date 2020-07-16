Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations also reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 434,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 315,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

LUNA opened at $5.23 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

