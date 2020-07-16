Zacks: Brokerages Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $1.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.64. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,150,000 after buying an additional 131,652 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 702,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $104.61 on Monday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.