Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 562.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 60,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 39,296 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter worth $158,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 64.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 32.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

