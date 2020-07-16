Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $47.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

