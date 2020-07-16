Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. Crawford & Company posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crawford & Company.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRD.B. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

CRD.B stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $370.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.