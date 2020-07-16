Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Benefytt Technologies posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benefytt Technologies.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Benefytt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Benefytt Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.