Zacks: Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 246.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORMP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.62. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

