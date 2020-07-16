Zacks: Analysts Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at $361,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

