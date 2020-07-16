Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,366.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 82.24% and a net margin of 2.60%.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of $500.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

