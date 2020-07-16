YEE Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045901 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.17 or 0.04976774 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033343 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, FCoin, CoinTiger, ABCC, DEx.top, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

