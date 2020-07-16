Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

