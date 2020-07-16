XMax (XMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $355,201.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $355,201.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, OTCBTC, ABCC and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045820 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.27 or 0.04980556 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033325 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,102,532,100 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX, OTCBTC, ABCC, CryptoBridge, DDEX, Graviex, Coinrail and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

