W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) CEO Acquires $410,325.35 in Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 190,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $410,325.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tracy W. Krohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Tracy W. Krohn acquired 285,976 shares of W&T Offshore stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $614,848.40.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $354.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.93 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,401 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $176,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

