WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.18.

WSP opened at C$85.13 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.69. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.21.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

