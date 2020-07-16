Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $143,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $62,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,594 shares of company stock worth $283,461 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.