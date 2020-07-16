WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.60. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,121,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 296,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 99,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

